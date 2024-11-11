Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Looking for some classic Bollywood action pack series to binge-watch this week? Then the prequel to the American television series Citadel is here starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. It is a Hindi-language spy action OTT series that revolves around the characters named Honey and Bunny. The series contains a total of six episodes, that will keep you hooked until you finish the entire plot in one go. Know more about Citadel Honey Bunny and where you can watch the series online.

Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Citadel Honey Bunny has already been released on the OTT platform consisting of 6 episodes. Each episode is about 50 minutes long, therefore, viewers are set for some thrilling actions and a punchy storyline. The series is set in the 90s starring two leading characters named Honey and Bunny, who reportedly are the parents of Nadia who stars as a fictional character in the original Citadel series.

Alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the series also stars some of Bollywood's known faces such as Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, and others. What makes the series enticing is that it's filled with high-tech gadgets and weapons, making the action more enjoyable for people who like to watch thrilling scenes. Additionally, the chemistry between Varun and Samantha has also sparked some conversations among fans, making it a worth watching series.

Earlier, the OTT platform announced the Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release, now, here is how you can watch the series online.

Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: where to watch online

Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release is available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video. Note that the streaming platform comes with a subscription plan, therefore, viewers who want to watch Citadel Honey Bunny starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan which is priced at just Rs.125. Viewers can also opt for yearly subscription plans to get greater benefits.

