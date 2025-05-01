Costao, Bromance, Bad Boy, and more: Here’s what to watch on OTT this weekend

Friday OTT release: If you're looking to unwind this weekend with some gripping stories or light-hearted fun, OTT platforms have you covered. From biographical crime dramas to thrilling mysteries and comedy series, there's something for every cinema lovers. Here's a look at the new releases you can catch starting this Friday:

Costao

The much-anticipated crime drama Costao, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, releases on ZEE5 on May 1. Set in 1990s Goa, the film follows the life of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who uncovers a massive gold smuggling operation. In a twist of fate, he accidentally kills a drug baron in self-defence, only to be charged with murder. The movie delves into his struggle for justice, making it a must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts.

Black White & Gray: Love Kills

This gripping crime docuseries, based on investigative journalist Daniel Gary's work, brings a high-profile serial murder case to light. Set in the outskirts of Nagpur, the case revolves around a marginalised man accused of killing four people in December 2020. As the series uncovers the truth behind the murders, viewers are left questioning the true motives of the accused. The series streams on Sony LIV from May 2.

Bromance

For those seeking a lighter, comedic touch, Bromance is a series not to miss. Directed by Arun D. Bose, the show follows Binto, played by Mathew Thomas, as he embarks on a mission to find his missing brother. Alongside a quirky team of an ex-girlfriend, a gangster, an ethical hacker, and a loyal friend, Binto must solve the mystery of his brother's disappearance. You can now stream Bromance on Sony LIV starting today.

Bad Boy

Inspired by true events, Bad Boy follows the story of a young boy who is imprisoned in a juvenile detention facility, only to later become a successful comedian. The drama series, written and directed by Ron Leshem and Hagar Ben-Asher, is set to stream on Netflix from May 2. It's a powerful tale of resilience, growth, and transformation.

Logout

Starring Babil Khan as Pratyush Dua, a social media influencer, Logout is a cyber-thriller that dives into the dark side of digital fame. When an obsessed fan hacks into Pratyush's phone, his life spirals out of control. This drama series, directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, is already available for streaming on ZEE5.

