Criminal Justice Season 4 release date: Pankaj Tripathi’s courtroom thriller drama series releasing on…

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter is all set to hit your digital screens soon. Here's where and when you can catch Madhav Mishra solving a new mystery.

By: HT TECH
May 01 2025
Criminal Justice Season 4
Popular courtroom thriller drama series - Criminal Justice Season 4 is set to release on JioHotsar soon. (Hotstar)

Criminal Justice season 4 release date: The popular crime thriller series Criminal Justice is gearing up for the release of its much-awaited Season 4. Fans of Pankaj Tripathi's character, Madhav Mishra, can look forward to another gripping legal case as the series returns with its new chapter, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. Known for its intense storytelling and complex characters, the show promises to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter - When and Where to Watch Online

The much anticipated courtroom drama thriller series - Criminal Justice season 4 is all set to make its debut on JioHotstar on May 22, 2025. The series is adapted from the British TV show of the same name and has consistently maintained high standards since its first season in 2018. The upcoming season is likely to follow Madhav Mishra, a lawyer who is tasked with solving a new and complicated case.

Criminal Justice Season 4: Trailer, Plot, Cast and more

The trailer of the blockbuster series, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, introduces a new mystery revolving around crime, legal strategies, and the quest for justice. Surveen Chawla's character seeks the expertise of Madhav Mishra to help unravel a complex situation, leading to an intense battle of wits in the courtroom. Opposite Pankaj Tripathi, Sweta Basu Prasad plays Lekha Piramal, whose involvement adds layers to the plot as the investigation unfolds.

This new season is directed by Rohan Sippy and ensembles a talented writing team, including Bijesh Jayarajan and Iti Agarwal. The plot is filled with suspense, twists, and a legal drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Criminal Justice has always played a significant role in the series' success, and the addition of new characters and familiar faces enhances the depth of the storyline. The show's previous seasons, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (2020) and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (2022), were also well-received, which has continued the series' reputation for high-quality storytelling.

