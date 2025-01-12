Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Bobby Deol's Telugu Debut…

Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: One of the most anticipated Telugu films this Sankranthi 2025,Daaku Maharaaj is generating massive buzz ahead of its release. Directed by Bobby, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The recently launched trailer has captured the audience's attention with its intense action sequences and emotionally charged narrative.



Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Expectations



Telugu action movie Daaku Maharaaj is expected to release on OTT platforms soon after the theatrical release on 12 January 2025. While the exact date is yet to be announced, viewers can expect to stream Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix.

Daaku Maharaaj: Record-Breaking Pre-Release Business

Scheduled for release on 12 January 2025, Daaku Maharaaj has achieved record-breaking pre-release business figures, marking the highest ever for a Balakrishna film. The film must gross ₹85 crore worldwide to break even.

Regional Breakdown:

Telangana: ₹ 18 crore (slightly lower due to Balakrishna's stronger market in Andhra Pradesh)

18 crore (slightly lower due to Balakrishna's stronger market in Andhra Pradesh) Andhra Pradesh: ₹ 51 crore (highest ever for Balakrishna)

51 crore (highest ever for Balakrishna) Overseas: ₹ 8 crore

8 crore Rest of India: ₹ 1.5 crore

1.5 crore Karnataka: ₹ 4 crore

Balakrishna is currently enjoying back-to-back successes at the box office, with his last three films performing exceptionally well. This winning streak has heightened expectations for Daaku Maharaaj, positioning it as a potential blockbuster this festive season.

Bobby Deol's Telugu Debut Adds to the Hype

A notable highlight of the film is Bollywood star Bobby Deol's Telugu debut, where he plays a powerful industrialist. His presence adds star power and intrigue to the film's narrative.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments under the leadership of Naga Vamsi and co-produced by Trivikram Srinivas,Daaku Maharaaj boasts a strong production foundation. Music for the film is composed by Thaman, adding to the film's mass appeal. Advance bookings have already commenced, and the pre-release event is expected to take place soon.

Releasing during the highly competitive Sankranthi season, Daaku Maharaaj will face stiff competition from other major releases likeGame Changer andSankranthiki Vasthunnam, both scheduled for release on the same day.



