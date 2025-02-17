Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film to stream online on…

Daaku Maharaaj, the highly anticipated Telugu action film directed by Bobby Kolli, has been a major box office success since its theatrical release on January 12, 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, the film's gripping storyline and powerful performances have earned it a dedicated fanbase. Despite facing competition from other big releases like Pushpa 2 and Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj has grossed an impressive ₹90.39 crore in just its first 26 days.

The film's opening was a record-breaker, raking in ₹56 crore worldwide on its release day, marking Balakrishna's highest opening ever. The film continued to perform strongly, with collections of ₹66.4 crore in its first week, followed by ₹17.05 crore in its second week and ₹5.38 crore in the third week. The production house, Sithara Entertainments, celebrated the film's success on social media, calling it a “Thunderous Blockbuster” during the Sankranthi season.

OTT Release on Netflix

After its successful theatrical run, Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2025. Fans of the film are eagerly awaiting its digital release, although there is no information yet regarding the availability of dubbed audio versions. Further updates may be revealed as the release date draws nearer.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film has also been praised for its music, composed by Thaman, which played a key role in enhancing the film's overall appeal.

The Plot

The film revolves around a daring outlaw, Daaku Maharaaj, who seeks to establish his territory while battling powerful foes. The story follows Krishna Murthy, an educator whose coffee estate becomes entangled in illegal activities orchestrated by a corrupt MLA, Trimurthulu. In an attempt to protect his family, Krishna Murthy enlists the help of Daaku Maharaaj, who assumes the alias "Nanaji" and drives the family around.

As the plot progresses, the film delves into Daaku Maharaaj's past as Seetharam, an engineer turned outlaw, and his quest to fight the exploitative Balwant Thakur. The film is filled with intense action, thrilling twists, and emotional moments.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj features an ensemble cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who makes his Telugu debut. This powerful combination of talent and a compelling storyline has made Daaku Maharaaj one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.

As the film makes its transition from cinemas to streaming platforms, fans are eager to see how it fares in the digital world. Stay tuned for more updates on the much-awaited OTT release.



