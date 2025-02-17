Latest Tech News How To Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film to stream online on…

Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film to stream online on…

After its successful theatrical run, Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2025.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 08:55 IST
Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film to stream online on…
Daaku Maharaaj has made an impressive impact at the box office, crossing the coveted 100-crore mark just days after its release.

Daaku Maharaaj, the highly anticipated Telugu action film directed by Bobby Kolli, has been a major box office success since its theatrical release on January 12, 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, the film's gripping storyline and powerful performances have earned it a dedicated fanbase. Despite facing competition from other big releases like Pushpa 2 and Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj has grossed an impressive 90.39 crore in just its first 26 days.

The film's opening was a record-breaker, raking in 56 crore worldwide on its release day, marking Balakrishna's highest opening ever. The film continued to perform strongly, with collections of 66.4 crore in its first week, followed by 17.05 crore in its second week and 5.38 crore in the third week. The production house, Sithara Entertainments, celebrated the film's success on social media, calling it a “Thunderous Blockbuster” during the Sankranthi season.

OTT Release on Netflix

After its successful theatrical run, Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2025. Fans of the film are eagerly awaiting its digital release, although there is no information yet regarding the availability of dubbed audio versions. Further updates may be revealed as the release date draws nearer.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film has also been praised for its music, composed by Thaman, which played a key role in enhancing the film's overall appeal.

The Plot

The film revolves around a daring outlaw, Daaku Maharaaj, who seeks to establish his territory while battling powerful foes. The story follows Krishna Murthy, an educator whose coffee estate becomes entangled in illegal activities orchestrated by a corrupt MLA, Trimurthulu. In an attempt to protect his family, Krishna Murthy enlists the help of Daaku Maharaaj, who assumes the alias "Nanaji" and drives the family around.

As the plot progresses, the film delves into Daaku Maharaaj's past as Seetharam, an engineer turned outlaw, and his quest to fight the exploitative Balwant Thakur. The film is filled with intense action, thrilling twists, and emotional moments.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj features an ensemble cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who makes his Telugu debut. This powerful combination of talent and a compelling storyline has made Daaku Maharaaj one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.

As the film makes its transition from cinemas to streaming platforms, fans are eager to see how it fares in the digital world. Stay tuned for more updates on the much-awaited OTT release.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 08:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation
Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets