Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action entertainer may stream online on…

Daaku Maharaaj, the high-octane action entertainer starring Padma Bhushan Nandamuri Balakrishna, has become a major hit since its release during the Sankranthi festival. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film has captured the attention of audiences with its thrilling storyline, dynamic performances, and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Strong Performances and Star-Studded Cast

In addition to Balakrishna's commanding presence, the film features an ensemble cast including Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Chandini Chowdary, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. The film's antagonist is played by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who makes his debut in Telugu cinema. His portrayal of the villain has been praised, adding a new layer of intensity to the film.

The movie's soundtrack, composed by Thaman, has further contributed to its commercial appeal, with the music complementing the high-energy action scenes. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Daaku Maharaaj has become one of the most talked-about films of the season.

Box Office Success: A Record-Breaking Run

Daaku Maharaaj has made an impressive impact at the box office, crossing the coveted 100-crore mark just days after its release. As of now, the action-packed film has grossed over ₹125 crore worldwide in just five days. The movie's massive opening day collection, aided by the Sunday holiday, saw it rake in a staggering ₹56 crore globally.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹81.34 crore in its first 10 days in India alone, solidifying its position as a box-office sensation.

Netflix Debut on the Horizon?

While the film continues to perform strongly in theatres, there are mounting rumours suggesting that Daaku Maharaaj may be making its debut on Netflix. Reports indicate that the film could be streaming on the platform from February 9, 2025, in multiple languages. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

About the Film

Set against the backdrop of the Chambal region, Daaku Maharaaj revolves around the transformation of an ordinary man into a feared dacoit, driven by a series of life-altering circumstances. Balakrishna's portrayal of the titular character has garnered widespread acclaim. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's fierce turn as the antagonist adds to the gripping narrative.

Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music by Thaman. Daaku Maharaaj hit cinemas on January 12, 2025, and has since become a box-office success, with audiences eager to see where this action saga goes next.



