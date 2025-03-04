Daredevil: Born Again: Know US release date, time, and where to watch it online

Daredevil: Born Again release date: The highly anticipated return of Daredevil is finally here with the new series, Daredevil: Born Again. Following the cancellation of Daredevil after season three, fans have eagerly awaited the next chapter in the journey of Matt Murdock, the Man Without Fear. The upcoming show brings back Charlie Cox in the role of Daredevil, as well as iconic villains like Kingpin and Bullseye. The series is a continuation of the original Netflix show, which introduced viewers to Daredevil's complex world.

Daredevil has made appearances in several Marvel projects since his last standalone show. He appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022 alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, and had brief roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again- US Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The season consists of nine episodes, with new episodes set to release every week. This marks the character's transition from Netflix to the Disney+ platform, reintroducing viewers to the familiar storyline and characters.

Daredevil: Born Again Release Date: Storyline

In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock faces off with Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), played by Vincent D'Onofrio. Their conflict intensifies in the streets of Hell's Kitchen, where Fisk is running for mayor of New York City. The series delves into their rivalry and how it affects the city's future.

Daredevil: Born Again – Cast and Crew

Daredevil: Born Again brings back several actors from the original Netflix series, including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Other cast members include Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, and more. The show is directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

