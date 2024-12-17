Delhi Metro: How to use Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi app instead of smart cards to travel

Commuting through Delhi's bustling metro network can be a hassle, especially when you forget your metro card in the rush of the day. For many, carrying the card is a simple solution, but it's not without its problems. Sometimes, forgetting the card means waiting in long lines to buy a token, wasting valuable time and effort. Thankfully, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has rolled out a solution with the launch of the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi app, available for both Android and iOS.

What Is Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi?

The Momentum 2.0 app aims to streamline the metro travel experience for all types of passengers, whether frequent travellers or occasional commuters. It eliminates the need for physical cards, tokens, or standing in ticket queues. With just a phone, commuters can seamlessly purchase metro tickets, including multiple journey QR tickets.

How does Momentum 2.0 compare to the Traditional Metro Card?

Unlike the metro card, which requires maintaining a minimum balance of Rs. 50, the Momentum 2.0 app doesn't impose such a condition. After signing up with a phone number, users can use the app as a digital wallet to buy tickets instantly. The app also provides additional features like renting lockers at metro stations for safekeeping your valuables.

Momentum 2.0 goes beyond just ticketing. It serves as a comprehensive guide for everything related to the Delhi Metro system. From finding the nearest metro station to checking train timings and metro line details, the app simplifies travel planning. It even offers maps of the metro network for easy navigation.

Recharging the app wallet is easy too, supporting payment through credit cards, debit cards, and UPI. However, it's important to note that once a ticket is purchased, it cannot be refunded or cancelled.

What sets Momentum 2.0 apart is its wide range of services. In addition to metro tickets, the app provides access to services like bike taxis, women's bike taxis, event ticket bookings, IRCTC train ticket reservations, mobile recharges, credit card payments, and more. For those moments of downtime, the app even offers games to pass the time.

For anyone living in Delhi-NCR, the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi app is a must-have tool that goes well beyond basic metro travel, offering a suite of useful services all in one place.