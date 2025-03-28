Latest Tech News How To Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date - The heist thriller movie set to stream on this online platform…

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date - The heist thriller movie set to stream on this online platform…

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date: The highly anticipated heist thriller sequel featuring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. is set to hit digital streaming platforms soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 12:44 IST
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date: The highly anticipated sequel is set to debut soon on the online streaming platform. (Prime Video)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be available for streaming in India after its initial digital rental release. The heist thriller, featuring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., will soon be accessible on the digital streaming platform. Directed by Christian Gudegast, the sequel follows a high-stakes chase across Europe, inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. Viewers who missed the big-screen release can now have the chance to watch the latest chapter of the crime saga from the comfort of their homes.

Story: Den of Thieves 2 - Plot, Cast and more

The plot of "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" takes inspiration from the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist. The movie tracks an intense chase across Europe as Donnie Wilson, played by O'Shea Jackson Jr., teams up with a notorious European gang to pull off a major diamond heist. Gerard Butler returns as Nick O'Brien, a sheriff who is determined to catch Donnie as he moves across the continent. The film explores betrayals, rival gangs, and the constant pursuit by law enforcement, adding layers of suspense and tension to the narrative.

The movie builds on the gritty realism established in the first film, showcasing a complex and action-packed storyline. The film's director and writer, Christian Gudegast, returns to helm the project, with a cast that includes Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, and Meadow Williams. The film's production was handled by companies like eOne Features and G-BASE, with Lionsgate overseeing the distribution.

Den of Thieves 2 - When and Where to Watch Online

The sequel has already been part of global theatre releases and has generated much attention. Fans who missed it on the big screen now have the chance to experience the suspenseful tale at their home. Lionsgate Play and OTT Play will offer "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" for streaming starting March 28. The movie promises to keep viewers on edge, with its action, deception, and high-octane moments.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 12:44 IST
