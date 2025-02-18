Latest Tech News How To Deva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor’s action film online

Deva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor’s action film online

Deva OTT release: After a mixed theatrical debut, Shahid Kapoor's action-packed film is set to hit digital platform soon. Here's where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 19:29 IST
Deva OTT release
Deva OTT release: Shahid Kapoor’s action film to soon hit streaming platform after a lukewarm theatrical reception. (YouTube)

After a highly anticipated wait, Deva hit theatres on January 31, 2025, but the film did not live up to its expectations. Despite the excitement surrounding its release, Deva struggled to garner a strong reaction from critics. Shahid Kapoor's performance stood out, alongside the stunning cinematography and sharp editing. However, the screenplay and the unremarkable climax left many disappointed. Despite the promising premise and star-studded cast, the film fell short in terms of audience reception and box-office performance.  If you're wondering where to catch Deva online, here's all you need to know.

Deva OTT Release: Plot, cast and more

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films, Deva is a Hindi remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, with a twist in the climax. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati in key roles, creating significant buzz during its production.

Also read
The film follows ACP Dev Ambre (Shahid Kapoor) as he faces challenges while unravelling a case that delves deep into his past. Pooja Hegde portrays Diya Sathaye, a journalist, while Pavail Gulati plays ACP Rohan D'Souza, adding depth to the plot. The supporting cast includes Pravesh Rana as DCP Farhan Khan, who plays Dev's brother-in-law, Kubbra Sait as ASP Dipti Singh, and Girish Kulkarni as Minister Jairaj Apte.

Although Deva did not receive overwhelming praise, the strong performances and high-quality cinematography were some of its redeeming features. The film's gripping score, composed by Jakes Bejoy and Vishal Mishra, also helped elevate the intense moments on screen.

Deva OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Following its theatrical release, Deva is expected to stream on Netflix, providing a second chance for those who missed it in theatres or prefer watching it from home. Fans can look forward to catching the action soon on the popular streaming platform.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 19:29 IST
