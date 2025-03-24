Latest Tech News How To Disney's Snow White OTT release: Know when and where to stream Erin Cressida Wilson's live-action drama online

Disney's Snow White OTT release date: The live-action adaptation is set to stream soon. Here's when and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 16:10 IST
Disney's Snow White OTT release date: The live-action film is expected to stream on Disney+ soon.

Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White, directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, has captured attention worldwide since its theatrical release on March 21, 2025. Featuring Rachel Zegler as the title character, the film tells the story of Snow White, a princess who teams up with seven dwarfs and a bandit named Jonathan to defeat her wicked stepmother and free the kingdom. Andrew Burnap and Gal Gadot play key supporting roles in the drama.

Disney's Snow White OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch

As the film continues to draw audiences to theatres, fans are now looking forward to its OTT release. The film is expected to be available for streaming on Disney+ around June 2025, about three months after its theatrical debut, as reported by Forbes. This timeline mirrors the streaming release patterns of other Disney films, such as Moana 2, Wish, and Inside Out 2, which also followed a similar window between theatre and digital availability.

Also read
Snow White OTT Release: Plot, Cast, and more

Filming for Snow White primarily took place in London, with principal photography occurring between March and July 2022. Additional filming took place in June 2024 to complete the project. Although the film's production generated excitement, it also faced criticism. Some viewers objected to the use of colour-blind casting and changes to the original story, while others reacted to Rachel Zegler's public comments about the 1937 classic and the political views of both Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot. Moreover, the reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs sparked debate, further fueling discussions around the film.

The movie premiered on March 12, 2025, at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain. Despite its high-profile debut, Snow White has generated mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, leading to varied opinions on its reception.

Digital Release Options for Snow White

Before the movie lands on Disney+, fans can buy or rent Snow White digitally on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV. Typically, films are available for digital purchase 45 to 65 days after their theatrical release, meaning Snow White could be available for digital purchase as early as May 5, 2025.

