Are you in the mood for some science fiction this Christmas with a classic vibe? Doctor Who: Joy to the World, which is set to release on 25 December 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar in India, could be the ideal watch.

This Christmas special will feature Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, Nicola Coughlan as Joy Almondo, Jonathan Address as The Hotel Manager, Phil Boxer as Edmund Hillary, Joshua Leese as Mr Single, Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins, and Phil Baxter as Edmund Hillary, Samuel Sherpa-Moore as Tenzing Norgay. The episode is directed by Alex Pillai and written by Steven Moffat.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World - How To Watch In India

If you're in India, you can watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World on Disney+ Hotstar starting 25 December, 2024. According to the BBC website, the episode will run for 54 minutes.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World - Plot Details

As for the plot, not much has been revealed yet, but the BBC has provided a brief description, that reads:

“When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the earth, just in time for Christmas.”

A 29-second trailer is also available to watch, offering a glimpse into what fans can expect. Long-time Doctor Who fans are sure to enjoy this Christmas special during the Christmas holidays.

