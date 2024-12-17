Latest Tech News How To Doctor Who: Joy to the World Christmas special OTT release date revealed – Here’s how to watch in India

Doctor Who: Joy to the World Christmas special OTT release date revealed – Here’s how to watch in India

You can watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World on Disney+ Hotstar starting 25 December, 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 17 2024, 18:47 IST
Doctor Who: Joy to the World Christmas special OTT release date revealed – Here’s how to watch in India
Doctor Who: Joy to the World (BBC)

Are you in the mood for some science fiction this Christmas with a classic vibe? Doctor Who: Joy to the World, which is set to release on 25 December 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar in India, could be the ideal watch. 

This Christmas special will feature Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, Nicola Coughlan as Joy Almondo, Jonathan Address as The Hotel Manager, Phil Boxer as Edmund Hillary, Joshua Leese as Mr Single, Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins, and Phil Baxter as Edmund Hillary, Samuel Sherpa-Moore as Tenzing Norgay. The episode is directed by Alex Pillai and written by Steven Moffat.

Also Read: ChatGPT Search is now free for all, making it a major rival to Google's search business - Details here

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Doctor Who: Joy to the World - How To Watch In India

If you're in India, you can watch Doctor Who: Joy to the World on Disney+ Hotstar starting 25 December, 2024. According to the BBC website, the episode will run for 54 minutes.

Also Read: Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users not happy with AI features? A new survey says..

Doctor Who: Joy to the World - Plot Details

As for the plot, not much has been revealed yet, but the BBC has provided a brief description, that reads: 

“When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the earth, just in time for Christmas.”

A 29-second trailer is also available to watch, offering a glimpse into what fans can expect. Long-time Doctor Who fans are sure to enjoy this Christmas special during the Christmas holidays.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here's what I'd like to see next

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 18:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to shatter records as the most expensive video game ever produced- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass
PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation turns 30: Free PS Plus subscription and more
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets