Final Destination: Bloodlines - India release date, tickets, show timing and more

Get ready for a terrifying experience! Final Destination: Bloodlines will hit Indian theatres early on May 14. Here’s how to book your tickets in advance online.

| Updated on: May 14 2025, 10:56 IST
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines to release early in India, ahead of its global premiere on May 16. (X)

Final Destination: Bloodlines release date: The long-awaited horror sequel, Final Destination: Bloodlines, will soon make its way to theaters. The movie, which marks the sixth instalment in the Final Destination series, continues the story of individuals narrowly escaping death after receiving premonitions, only to find themselves hunted by Death itself. The franchise is known for its tense atmosphere and elaborate, gory death scenes, which are expected to continue in this new chapter.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Release Date in India

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released in the United States on May 16, 2025. However, fans in India are in for a treat with an early premiere of the film. The movie will be available in Indian theatres starting May 14, 2025. If you're eager to catch the first show, you can expect screenings to begin around 11:40 PM or 11:55 PM on the opening night.

Final Destination: Bloodlines - How and Where to Book Tickets Online

Tickets for Final Destination: Bloodlines can be purchased on platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm, and IMAX. Those interested in this horror flick can secure their seats in advance through these online channels.

How to Watch the Old Final Destination Series Online

For those planning to catch up before watching Bloodlines, you may wonder if watching the previous films is necessary. While it's not essential, revisiting Final Destination 2 could enhance the viewing experience, as Bloodlines draws a strong connection to it. The second instalment is available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, so subscribers to these services can enjoy the movie before the new hit the theatres.

