 Forgot your IRCTC password? Follow these easy steps to reset it online quickly and securely | How-to
Have you forgotten your IRCTC password and need to reset it? Follow these simple steps to regain access to your account quickly and easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2024, 19:00 IST
Have you forgotten your IRCTC password? Here’s how to easily reset it online. (Pexels)

The festive season encourages many to travel and celebrate with loved ones. To facilitate this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a user-friendly online platform for booking and cancelling railway tickets. Users need a login ID and password to access these services, which can be a challenge for infrequent travellers who might forget their credentials.

IRCTC allows users to reset their passwords through a straightforward online process using either a registered email ID or mobile number. Here's how to reset your IRCTC password.

How to Reset Your IRCTC Password

Using Your Registered Email ID:

1. Visit the official IRCTC website and click on the ‘Forgot Password' link.

2. Enter your username and proceed to the next step.

3. Answer the security question you set during registration. Remembering this answer is essential for account recovery.

4. After successfully answering the question, check your email for instructions from IRCTC on resetting your password.

5. Follow the provided instructions to create a new password. Choose a strong password to prevent future issues.

Using Your Registered Mobile Number:

1. Navigate to the IRCTC website and select the ‘Forgot Password' option.

2. Input your username and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

3. You will reach the password recovery page. Enter your registered mobile number.

4. An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your mobile. Enter this OTP on the password recovery page.

5. After confirming the OTP, create and confirm your new password by re-entering it. Ensure it contains a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters to enhance security.

If you encounter difficulties with the online process, IRCTC's customer care is available to assist you with password recovery and account access.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 19:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets