Friday Night Plan OTT release: Know when, where to watch Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan film online

Coming-of-age movies, the genre that focuses on the growth of a protagonist from childhood to adulthood and the struggles around it, are difficult to execute correctly, but when done, they leave a lasting impression. 3 Idiot, Rang De Basanti, Wake Up Sid, Kai Po Che, and Gully Boy, all of these movies are examples of movies from this genre that have become household names. If you are a fan of the genre and are looking for a movie that can leave you smiling even after it is over, then you should consider Friday Night Plan, a film that's soon going to make its direct-to-OTT release. So, check out when and where to watch Friday Night Plan OTT release.

Friday Night Plan OTT release: Details

Friday Night Plan is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film which is written and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan. It is his first directorial venture, although he has worked with the teams of Raees and Mirzapur. It is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is a direct-to-OTT, meaning it will not have a theatrical release and will only be available to watch online.

The story revolves around two brothers and a single mother who are all trying to find a balance in their interpersonal relationships while navigating through the struggles of life. The film also highlights the shenanigans the two brothers pull off constantly.

The film stars Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain, Medha Rana, Rishabh Joshi, and others.

A trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube and it has garnered 29 million views, 2800 likes, and 183 comments.

Friday Night Plan OTT release: When to watch

You can watch the comedy-drama film starting Friday, September 1 from the comfort of your home.

Friday Night Plan OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be exclusively available on Netflix. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch it. The cheapest plan will cost you Rs. 199 per month, and you will be able to watch all the content on the platform on mobile devices.