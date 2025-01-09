Friday OTT releases: The Sabarmati Report, Ad Vitam to Alpha Males Season 3 and more

The weekend is nearly here, and with it, a fresh batch of entertainment for streaming enthusiasts. On Friday, January 10, 2025, several highly anticipated titles will debut across popular platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar. These new films and web series promise to deliver a variety of genres, from gripping drama to thrilling mysteries. Here's what you can look forward to this weekend.

1. The Sabarmati Report – ZEE5

The Sabarmati Report is a drama revolving around a journalist who uncovers unsettling truths about the 2002 Godhra train burning in Gujarat. As the investigation progresses, powerful figures work to obstruct his efforts. Years later, another journalist picks up the case, revealing even deeper layers of intrigue. Starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, the film will stream on ZEE5 from January 10, 2025.

2. Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Disney+ Hotstar

Goosebumps: The Vanishing centres on fraternal twins, Devin and Cece, who are adjusting to life with their recently divorced father. As they uncover a dark mystery tied to the disappearance of four teenagers in 1994, the twins and their friends get drawn into an eerie series of events. The series features a star-studded cast, including David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10, 2025.

3. Ad Vitam – Netflix

Ad Vitam is a suspenseful film about Franck Lazarev, a man who survives an attempted murder only to find his wife, Leo, kidnapped by a group of armed strangers. As Franck delves deeper into the situation, he uncovers a covert operation and faces threats from his past. This thrilling movie will stream on Netflix starting January 10, 2025.

4. Black Warrant – Netflix

Black Warrant follows a rookie superintendent working at Tihar Jail, where he faces numerous challenges. The series is based on the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for Sacred Games and CTRL, the drama stars Zahan Kapoor and Sidhant Gupta. It will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 10, 2025.

5. Alpha Males Season 3 – Netflix

The third season of Alpha Males returns with fresh episodes of this popular series. Following four friends navigating romance, parenthood, and evolving ideas of masculinity, this season promises to dive deeper into the dynamics of modern relationships. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 10, 2025.