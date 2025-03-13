From Daredevil: Born Again to Plankton: 5 Must-watch US movies and shows to stream right now

In the age of endless streaming options, finding the perfect movie or show to watch has never been easier. Whether it's a high-budget blockbuster or a niche series, there's always something for every kind of viewer across various platforms. With the award season behind us, it's time to dive into fresh content. This week brings a mix of familiar faces, unexpected twists, and must-see returns. From superhero action to dark horror, here are five top picks to add to your watchlist.

1. Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox's portrayal of Matt Murdock continues to impress as he returns to lead Daredevil: Born Again in the MCU. The show picks up with Cox's Murdock alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and the return of familiar faces like Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus with new episodes every Wednesday.



Also read: 5 easy ways to improve your internet connectivity while waiting for Starlink in India

2. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4

Danny McBride's eccentric series comes to a close with its fourth season. The Gemstone family's chaotic adventures continue as they battle bizarre challenges. Expect absurdity and more over-the-top moments, including appearances from Megan Mullally and Seann William Scott. Stream it now on Max.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and release date leaked: Here's what we know so far

3. Love Is Blind Season 8 Reunion

Season 8 of Love Is Blind has been filled with drama. From unexpected scandals to heated debates, the reunion promises plenty of tension as Nick and Vanessa Lachey try to uncover the truth behind this season's controversies. Catch the reunion on Netflix.

4. Plankton: The Movie

SpongeBob SquarePants fans will find plenty to enjoy in Plankton: The Movie. This animated film takes the show's villain on a wild ride as he navigates an AI-driven love story while plotting to revive his failed attempts at stealing the Krabby Patty formula. It's available for streaming on Netflix.

Also read: 5 Gripping thriller movies you can watch for free on Prime Video right now: Here's how

5. Heretic

For fans of horror, Hugh Grant's chilling role in Heretic will leave you on edge. Directed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, this film stars Grant as a murderous anti-religious figure. His performance adds an unsettling dimension to the film, which is currently streaming on Max.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.