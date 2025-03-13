Latest Tech News How To From Daredevil: Born Again to Plankton: 5 Must-watch US movies and shows to stream right now

From Daredevil: Born Again to Plankton: 5 Must-watch US movies and shows to stream right now

Looking for your next binge-worthy show or movie? Here are five exciting picks from the latest US releases that you won’t want to miss!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 16:53 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
5 Must-watch US movies and shows
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
5 Must-watch US movies and shows
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
5 Must-watch US movies and shows
icon View all Images
From thrilling superheroes to chilling horror, here are five must-watch US movies and shows before the week ends. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

In the age of endless streaming options, finding the perfect movie or show to watch has never been easier. Whether it's a high-budget blockbuster or a niche series, there's always something for every kind of viewer across various platforms. With the award season behind us, it's time to dive into fresh content. This week brings a mix of familiar faces, unexpected twists, and must-see returns. From superhero action to dark horror, here are five top picks to add to your watchlist.

1. Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox's portrayal of Matt Murdock continues to impress as he returns to lead Daredevil: Born Again in the MCU. The show picks up with Cox's Murdock alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and the return of familiar faces like Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus with new episodes every Wednesday.

Also read: 5 easy ways to improve your internet connectivity while waiting for Starlink in India

2. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4

Danny McBride's eccentric series comes to a close with its fourth season. The Gemstone family's chaotic adventures continue as they battle bizarre challenges. Expect absurdity and more over-the-top moments, including appearances from Megan Mullally and Seann William Scott. Stream it now on Max.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and release date leaked: Here's what we know so far

3. Love Is Blind Season 8 Reunion

Season 8 of Love Is Blind has been filled with drama. From unexpected scandals to heated debates, the reunion promises plenty of tension as Nick and Vanessa Lachey try to uncover the truth behind this season's controversies. Catch the reunion on Netflix.

4. Plankton: The Movie

SpongeBob SquarePants fans will find plenty to enjoy in Plankton: The Movie. This animated film takes the show's villain on a wild ride as he navigates an AI-driven love story while plotting to revive his failed attempts at stealing the Krabby Patty formula. It's available for streaming on Netflix.

Also read: 5 Gripping thriller movies you can watch for free on Prime Video right now: Here's how

5. Heretic

For fans of horror, Hugh Grant's chilling role in Heretic will leave you on edge. Directed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, this film stars Grant as a murderous anti-religious figure. His performance adds an unsettling dimension to the film, which is currently streaming on Max.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 16:53 IST
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs
Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets