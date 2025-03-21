From Ithuvare to Officer on Duty to Fire: Top 5 Malayalam movies to watch this weekend

Looking for new Malayalam films to stream this weekend? From intense thrillers to emotional stories, several recent releases are now available on popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and others. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping mystery, a heartwarming love story, or a suspense-filled crime drama, there's something for everyone. Here are five Malayalam films to check out this March.

1. Ithuvare

Ithuvare, an emotional drama directed by Anil Thomas, has made its OTT debut after a long wait. Featuring Kalabhavan Shajon and Leetha Sunil in key roles, the film now streams on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which was released in theatres nearly a year ago, offers audiences a chance to experience its powerful storytelling from home.

2. Pravinkoodu Shappu

Pravinkoodu Shappu, a black comedy crime thriller, will be available for streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan in his debut, the film stars Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose. It explores a mysterious death at a toddy shop, mixing suspense with humour. Although the film received mixed reviews for its performances, cinematography, and sound design, it is set to attract attention when it is released digitally.

3. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Dhanush makes his directorial debut with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a romance that dives into themes of love, heartbreak, and second chances. The story revolves around two former lovers who reconnect unexpectedly at a wedding, reigniting past emotions. The film, which features a new cast including Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Matthew Thomas, is now streaming on Prime Video. It is available in multiple languages to entertain a broader audience.

4. Jithender Reddy

Jithender Reddy, a biographical drama about a prominent RSS leader from Telangana, is now streaming on ETV Win. Directed by Virinchi Varma, the film did not make a significant impact during its theatrical release but now offers a chance for viewers to explore Reddy's life and legacy. Available in multiple languages, the film provides insight into an influential figure in regional politics.

5. Officer on Duty

Officer on Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, features Kunchacko Boban in a thrilling role that captivated Kerala audiences earlier this year. The film, which surpassed Asif Ali's Rekhachithram at the box office, is packed with suspense. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

