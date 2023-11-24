Fukrey 3 OTT release: Know where to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat comedy online

Fukrey 3 OTT release: If you have watched the previous two parts of Fukrey 3 then you must know the drill - four friends always get into some kind of a fight. Needless to say, it is always quite entertaining, even thrilling. Now, the makers of the film are back with a sequel. Fukrey 3 first made a theatrical debut, however, it failed to meet viewers' expectations in terms of comedy. However, the social message that the film portrayed was acknowledged by the reviewers and the viewers going by the reactions. If you are someone who also wants to watch Fukrey 3, then know that the OTT release date of the comedy film is here! Know when and where you can watch the film online.

Fukrey 3 OTT release: Date, plot, cast, and more

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. In Fukrey 3 you will miss Ali Fazal, however, you will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in natural ailment as the previous parts.

Also read: 800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan biopic online

In Fukrey 3, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) enters the world of politics and asks the other four characters to support and promote her political campaign. In the chaos and drama, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) and Choocha (Varun Sharma) discover a new way to earn money. To unveil the mystery of the secret, watch the film from the comfort of your home. Check out the Fukrey 3 OTT release date here.

Also read: Leo OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vijay's film online

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch online

Amazon Prime Video recently announced the OTT release date for Fukrey 3 from their official Instagram handle. The comedy film is streaming online on Prime Video from November 23, 2023. The post said, “Mischief, chaos, unexpected twists and laughter — fukras are here.” Get ready to laugh out loud in front of your screens because the comedy and suspense will blow your mind.

Note that streaming the film on Amazon Prime Video will require you a subscription. If you want a great deal then opt for the yearly subscription which is priced at Rs.1499.