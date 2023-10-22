Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 22: Play night hunter and Igloo wall events

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 22: Play night hunter and Igloo wall events

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of FF MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 07:21 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (https://ff.garena.com/)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22: Exciting times are ahead for Free Fire MAX players! Some fresh leaks have spilled the beans on what the game developers have up their sleeves. Get ready for two cool events heading your way soon: Play Night Hunter and Igloo Wall,

Play Night Hunter

In the Play Night Hunter event, you can score some fantastic rewards like vouchers and gun crates absolutely free. Sawgaming, a well-known data miner, gave us a sneak peek of this event on Instagram. According to the latest Free Fire Max leaks, this event will run from April 28 to May 4. You can look forward to getting a Weapon Loot Crate, a Gold Royale Voucher, and a Weapon Royale Voucher, according to the Technukti report.

Igloo Wall:

Data miners have also spilled the beans about a brand new Igloo Wall event, likely happening from April 28 to May 4. In this event, you'll get your hands on a Gloo Wall skin called "Bouncy Igloo." This Gloo Wall skin comes with special effects and features that set it apart from other Free Fire Max Gloo wall skins. To get your very own Bouncy Igloo, you'll need to spend some diamonds.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22

  • FF87DKF8WX8Q
  • FFP2NKAC64NP
  • TXF4 RMO6 YICH
  • MM5ODFFDCEEW
  • FF5XZSZM6LEF
  • FFTQT5IRMCNX
  • FFA9UVHX4H7D
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FFJ6R86TJDN8

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 07:21 IST
