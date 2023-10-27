Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 27: FF max emote extravaganza event- unlock legendary and rare emotes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27: Get ready for a wave of new emotes in Free Fire MAX as the Emote Party event takes center stage in the Indian server. Launched on October 25, 2023, this captivating event will continue to entertain players until November 8, 2023. The spotlight shines brightly on a diverse prize pool, divided into two enticing categories: Grand Prizes and Normal Prizes.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the Grand Prizes, you can anticipate unlocking:

Birth of Justice Emote I Heart You Emote Juggle Emote Yes I Do Emote Shiba Surf Emote The array of Normal Prizes includes: Arm Wave Emote Baby Shark Emote Shuffling Emote Energetic Emote Come And Dance Emote Threaten Emote Moon Flip Emote Wiggle Walk Emote Shake It Up Emote Party Dance Emote Dangerous Game Emote Death Glare Emote The Swan Emote The Victor Emote Fancy Hands Emote Shimmy Emote Challenge On! Emote Bhangra Emote Number 1 Emote x2 Cube Fragment x2 Blood Moon (SCAR) weapon loot crate x2 Water Balloon (AK) weapon loot crate x2 Pink Laminate (M4A1) weapon loot crate

Every spin in the Super Spin category guarantees players a Legendary Emote. As a bonus, the first Super Spin is currently available at a 50% discount. It's noteworthy that the Normal Spin is priced at 19 diamonds, while the Super Spin is valued at 99 diamonds. Gather five Super Spins, and players will unlock the coveted Birth of Justice Emote with a guaranteed drop.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!