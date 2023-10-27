Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 27: FF max emote extravaganza event- unlock legendary and rare emotes

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 27: FF max emote extravaganza event- unlock legendary and rare emotes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 07:17 IST
Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27: Get ready for a wave of new emotes in Free Fire MAX as the Emote Party event takes center stage in the Indian server. Launched on October 25, 2023, this captivating event will continue to entertain players until November 8, 2023. The spotlight shines brightly on a diverse prize pool, divided into two enticing categories: Grand Prizes and Normal Prizes.

Among the Grand Prizes, you can anticipate unlocking:

  1. Birth of Justice Emote
  2. I Heart You Emote
  3. Juggle Emote
  4. Yes I Do Emote
  5. Shiba Surf Emote
  6. The array of Normal Prizes includes:
  7. Arm Wave Emote
  8. Baby Shark Emote
  9. Shuffling Emote
  10. Energetic Emote
  11. Come And Dance Emote
  12. Threaten Emote
  13. Moon Flip Emote
  14. Wiggle Walk Emote
  15. Shake It Up Emote
  16. Party Dance Emote
  17. Dangerous Game Emote
  18. Death Glare Emote
  19. The Swan Emote
  20. The Victor Emote
  21. Fancy Hands Emote
  22. Shimmy Emote
  23. Challenge On! Emote
  24. Bhangra Emote
  25. Number 1 Emote
  26. x2 Cube Fragment
  27. x2 Blood Moon (SCAR) weapon loot crate
  28. x2 Water Balloon (AK) weapon loot crate
  29. x2 Pink Laminate (M4A1) weapon loot crate

Every spin in the Super Spin category guarantees players a Legendary Emote. As a bonus, the first Super Spin is currently available at a 50% discount. It's noteworthy that the Normal Spin is priced at 19 diamonds, while the Super Spin is valued at 99 diamonds. Gather five Super Spins, and players will unlock the coveted Birth of Justice Emote with a guaranteed drop.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27

  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 07:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon