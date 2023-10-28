Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 28: FF Max Diwali Royale 1 event and much more

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 28: FF Max Diwali Royale 1 event and much more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 28: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 07:02 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 28: As the world gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, Garena Free Fire MAX has lit up the gaming universe with the much-anticipated Diwali 2023 events. The festivities officially kicked off on October 27, 2023, and they're set to brighten up the month with a series of exciting in-game activities. Leading the charge is the remarkable "Diwali Royale 1" event, a temporary addition to the game that promises a dazzling array of rewards.

What makes Diwali Royale 1 particularly thrilling is the fact that it doesn't require players to spend their hard-earned diamonds. Instead, players can try their luck using aftermatch drops, which can include tokens or gold, to draw rewards from the bountiful prize pool of this Diwali 2023-themed extravaganza.

To access this time-limited Luck Royale event, players need to navigate to the Diwali tab in the in-game events section. This marks a significant milestone for Free Fire MAX, as the Diwali 2023 Luck Royale is the first of its kind in the game, promising fans even more surprises as the in-game celebrations continue to build up to the Indian festival of lights.

The Free Fire MAX Diwali Royale event is scheduled to run until November 2, providing players with nearly a week to amass a wealth of fantastic rewards. Some of the treasures up for grabs include Desert Reptile Gloo Wall, Roaring Knight's Mask, Shoes, Bottom, and Top, along with the Desi Gangster's Mask, Head, Bottom, Top, and Shoes. Players can also stand a chance to earn the coveted Golden Tiger Avatar, Flaming Beast Banner, Flame Art T-shirt, Goldrim Skyboard, Magnificent Mayur, Predator in the Sky Parachute, Flying Diya Parachute, Light Surfer, and Fearless Warrior's Head, Shoes, Bottom, and Top.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 28

  • 9KTDUHL7UDSEMELD
  • 6G1B43W0S0NY96E9
  • CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR
  • 9RBJR01NK1519MX7
  • 2B94-7RWC-91T8-YUZK
  • ECT6VM2BUSF8W1JG
  • C77M72V292UWVY4R
  • 5VHL-U6BB-5NFL-CNFX
  • GXDN-BTB8-G1CD-N0T6
  • DPDREWR6C86X02P0
  • AFYU-HAXT-LJUJ-TLUM
  • JG6S-K8TM-C983-RU3R
  • 0UHU-WU99-PKFC-DBLG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 07:02 IST
