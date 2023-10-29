Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 29: Get exclusive rewards this Diwali

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29: As the festive spirit of Diwali approaches, Garena Free Fire MAX is set to dazzle players with two exciting Luck Royale events, Angelic Royale and Diwali Royale. These events promise thrilling rewards, adding a touch of excitement to the already popular in-game segment.

The Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX has always been a fan favorite, offering players the chance to acquire a range of collectibles, albeit with an element of luck. With the Diwali celebration just around the corner, the developers are bringing something special to the table.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both Angelic Royale and Diwali Royale events kicked off on October 27th, and they come with their own unique offerings. Angelic Royale, as seen in the provided infographic, boasts a variety of stylish pant skins that players can strive to add to their collections. On the other hand, Diwali Royale guarantees a special Gloo Wall skin, sure to make your in-game experience more festive.

In addition to these headline rewards, players can look forward to obtaining various other goodies, including loot, tokens, vouchers, and more. It's essential to mark your calendars, as the Angelic Royale event is set to conclude on November 9th, while the Diwali Royale event will wrap up on November 2nd, 2023.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4TPQRDQJHVP4

2FG94YCW9VMV

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!