Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 29: Get exclusive rewards this Diwali

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 29: Get exclusive rewards this Diwali

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 29 2023, 07:09 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29: As the festive spirit of Diwali approaches, Garena Free Fire MAX is set to dazzle players with two exciting Luck Royale events, Angelic Royale and Diwali Royale. These events promise thrilling rewards, adding a touch of excitement to the already popular in-game segment.

The Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX has always been a fan favorite, offering players the chance to acquire a range of collectibles, albeit with an element of luck. With the Diwali celebration just around the corner, the developers are bringing something special to the table.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both Angelic Royale and Diwali Royale events kicked off on October 27th, and they come with their own unique offerings. Angelic Royale, as seen in the provided infographic, boasts a variety of stylish pant skins that players can strive to add to their collections. On the other hand, Diwali Royale guarantees a special Gloo Wall skin, sure to make your in-game experience more festive.

In addition to these headline rewards, players can look forward to obtaining various other goodies, including loot, tokens, vouchers, and more. It's essential to mark your calendars, as the Angelic Royale event is set to conclude on November 9th, while the Diwali Royale event will wrap up on November 2nd, 2023.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 07:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon