Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 3: Unlock emotes, outfits, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 3: Unlock emotes, outfits, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 3: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of these codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 06:51 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (https://ff.garena.com/)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 3: In Free Fire, there are some cool events coming up that let you get some awesome stuff for your game. These events are all about making your game better by giving you special things you can't get any other way. You might have to buy in-game money called Diamonds, but it's totally worth it because you can unlock cool items like emotes, outfits, and more. Let's check out the top events happening in 2023 and what you can get from them.

1. Free Bundle Top-Up Event

In some events, you need to spend a certain amount of money to get cool stuff. But in the Free Bundle event, it's different. You can get rewards by just topping up any amount of Diamonds you want. When you do that, you'll get the Cobalt Athlete bundle. This bundle includes a whole outfit with a special Cobalt Athlete top, pants, shoes, and cap. The event starts on September 28, 2023, and goes on until December 31, 2023.

2. Ink Hyperbook Top-Up Event

Garena is bringing the Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event to Free Fire MAX, and it's packed with exciting rewards. To join in, you'll need to buy Diamonds and use them to unlock the amazing Ink Hyperbook and its tokens. You'll get different rewards as you reach different levels, from 100 to 2000 Diamonds. Some of the special rewards include the Ink Sword Skyboard and the PARAFAL Ink Puncture.

So, gear up for these fantastic events and grab some fantastic rewards for your Free Fire MAX adventure.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 3

• FV5BT6NYMKHO9N

• FIBUVHNDSKE4R5

• FJMN67YUMKLNOB

• FIVUYTRAEQ2CVB

• F3NJ4KR5TI8U7B

• FYVTGCBVDXNEMR

• FK5IYJU7T7BKO9

• FIKTM67LOP0JHN

• 9OIBKMVCXJUI7S

• FF65TWRDF3C4B5

• FNTJMKGI8V7T5R

• FFDAQCF2T583ED

• FF6FTRGF4BN6M7

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 06:51 IST
