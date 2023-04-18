Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: Know how to claim Magical Lamp emote, Gloo Wall and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18, 2023: A Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, or Gloo Wall, what do you want? What if we tell you that you have the opportunity to grab them all? Yes, the Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel event is live till April 23 and you can participate in the same to grab these rewards. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Aladdin had his genie, but you have the Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel! Get ready to summon some serious loot, including the Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, and Gloo Wall. This event is available now through April 23rd!"

Via another tweet, Garena Free Fire North America also informed that players of the game can top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly. "Discover the power of the Runestone Hyperbook and unlock exclusive rewards! Top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly. Start your journey now!" another tweet read.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 18, 2023:

FF7MUY4ME6SC 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 X99TK56XDJ4X FFCMCPSJ99S3 MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG 3IBBMSL7AK8G J3ZKQ57Z2P2P GCNVA2PDRGRZ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.