Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 30: Collect latest rewards this way

Garena Free Fire MAX players have the opportunity to participate in latest events and grab rewards along with freebies today. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 06:28 IST
From latest redeem codes to events and reward- here is all you need to know. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 30, 2023: How many freebies and rewards have you collected by using the redeem codes and participating in the events? You have an opportunity to grab more! Players can get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds! Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."

Free Fire players can also participate in the Booyah Fiesta to grab several rewards including Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, and more. Notably the event will be live until May 7, 2023. "Booyah Fiesta is here! Boho Dagger knife skin Festive Growl backpack Chunky Shades sunglasses Bolly Party sports car Festive Flash pet skin Carnival parachute Carnival Skyboard.. Don't miss out on the fun and excitement! Play now and collect your rewards," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 30, 2023:

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:

Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4:

Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 06:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets