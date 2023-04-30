Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 30: Collect latest rewards this way

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 30, 2023: How many freebies and rewards have you collected by using the redeem codes and participating in the events? You have an opportunity to grab more! Players can get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds! Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."

Free Fire players can also participate in the Booyah Fiesta to grab several rewards including Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, and more. Notably the event will be live until May 7, 2023. "Booyah Fiesta is here! Boho Dagger knife skin Festive Growl backpack Chunky Shades sunglasses Bolly Party sports car Festive Flash pet skin Carnival parachute Carnival Skyboard.. Don't miss out on the fun and excitement! Play now and collect your rewards," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 30, 2023:

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3