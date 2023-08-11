Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 11: Weekly Agenda rewards up for grabs!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 06:39 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 11: The Weekly Agenda is in Garena Free Fier MAX is finally here! It offers players the opportunity to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards in the game. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Weekly Agenda: Details

Announcing the Weekly Agenda, the official account of the game posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The Weekly Agenda is here! Revolution skins are back to kick off a power-packed battle, alongside the Samurai Zombie skin and the Possessed Warrior emote. Download the new patch on August 10th”.

Through multiple events like the token wheel, faded wheel, top-up, and lucky shop, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on exclusive in-game items such as guns, machetes, katanas, character skins, and more. So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and check out the Weekly Agenda rewards!

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 11

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 06:39 IST
