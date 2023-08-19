Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 19: Unlock Inker the Storm arrival animation and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 19: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX recently launched a new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX on August 15, 2023, This will remain accessible until August 28, 2023. You will get the option to remove two items from the prize pool before you make the spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Inker the Storm arrival:

Free Fire MAX, a game that brings weekly tournaments, challenges, and tasks to let you win fun rewards has now made the Luck Royale available. Luck Royale requires you to spend your diamonds (in-game currency) to spin the wheel and get a chance to win fun prizes. This week in the Luck Royale stream, the game is introducing the latest addition of the Faded Wheel, featuring the Inker the Storm arrival animation. Alongside this new animation, the event brings a grenade skin, loot box, and Straw Hat Backpack, all potentially obtainable while aiming for the grand prize.

More event details and rewards are outlined below. The event offers a diverse range of rewards, including Inker the Storm Arrival Animation, Grenade – FFCS, Straw Hat Backpack, Underworld Boombox, 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Cube Fragment, 3x Supply Crate, 3x Armor Crate, 3x Pet Food. In exchange for 1082 diamonds, You will be guaranteed to get Inker the Storm Arrival Animation and seven otherFree Fire MAX items The price of spins is not fixed in Faded Wheel and will gradually increase. If you are a F2P (free-to-play) gamer and do not wish to spend real money to win these rewards, there is another option for you. Simply scroll down and claim the redeem codes below and you may stand a chance to win these rewards and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes August 19

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.