Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11: Grab amazing freebies! Kow how

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11: Did you check out the latest Last Man Standing event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, then you should do so right now as it offers amazing rewards such as 1000X Gold, Phantom Weapon Loot Crate, and the Punkster Skyboard! Moreover, another Luck Royale was also rolled out, offering special Lamborghini-themes rewards! Alongside these events, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have now introduced a new Luck Royale in the form of Frostfire Hyperbook. Check out the details of this latest event in the game.

Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale

Unlike some events which require players to complete certain missions or be the last man standing in the game to achieve rewards, Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX requires them to spend diamonds to make spins. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 10+1 spins by spending 200 diamonds. It is important to know that while each spin will get you some reward, the top offering isn't promised on every spin.

As part of the Frostfire Hyperbook Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting items such as Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire's Calling emote, Frostfire Hitter, Frostfire Cutie Backpack, Frostfire Keeper Gloo Wall, as well as Frostfire Tokens! If any item gets repeated, you can exchange it for Luck Royale tokens.

Announcing this event, the game's Instagram page posted, “Unleash your power with our latest Frostfire Hyperbook now available in the current Top-Up event! Level up your hyperbook & your gameplay with exciting items such as the AWM- Frostfire Snip, Frostfire's Calling, Gloo Wall- Frostfire Keeper and more! Hurry & top up today!”

So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire MAX!

While similar rewards can be earned by spending diamonds to make spins in the Luck Royale, you can also get them for free via Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins. However, some codes are tied to a certain region and it may not work for you. Therefore, players are advised to try as many Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF8MBDXPVCB1

FF8MLZVX22CB

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF6B6OWXD0EB

FF30NL3H5L6K

FF11DAKX4WHV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.