Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20: Chance to win free diamonds and rare bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20: It can sometimes be a frustrating experience to not win any games in a while. At times like these, it is always important to take a break from the game and not let the frustration seep in. Luckily, you can get yourself a break while playing the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. And then, you can claim these redeem codes to get yourself a nice-looking costume before you get back to the grind. Know how to claim them below.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire North America posted the new weekly agenda just now. It said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year: THE MOST ANTICIPATED ITEM RETURNS. Transform with the new legendary look. 4 great looks return for only 1 day in Mystery Shop. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20

The redeem codes in Free Fire are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the community. These codes, packed in a 12-digit unique alphanumeric structure, contain in-game items ranging from skins for glue walls, backpacks, parachutes, loot crates as well as costumes, grenade animations, emotes, and even diamonds and premium bundles. To claim them, one only has to submit the codes to the redemption website.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. Further, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so players should try to claim them as soon as they can.

Today's redeem codes can be found below:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 20

Step 1: Visit the official Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.