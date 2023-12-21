Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21: Cool rewards are waiting for you

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21: Cool rewards are waiting for you

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21: Get diamonds, skins, weapons and much more via today’s daily redeem codes! Check out the steps here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 11:32 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21: When you push for ranking in solo mode, what is your go-to strategy? Are you a camper who stays away from the action and focuses purely on survival or are you an aggro player who cannot shy away from getting in the middle of the action and keeping a healthy kill-to-death (KD) ratio? While, popular belief says that camping is an effective way to finish higher and steadily push your ranking, in reality, it turns out that players who are always getting in combats are the ones who push farther than the rest. The reason is that players focusing on combat not only improve their skillset which helps them higher up the ladder, but camping also means that winning a game is often extremely tough, so the overall point accumulation for these players is quite low. Now, that's some way to look at the game.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire North America posted the new weekly agenda just now. It said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year: THE MOST ANTICIPATED ITEM RETURNS. Transform with the new legendary look. 4 great looks return for only 1 day in Mystery Shop. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards for in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region-restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 21

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 11:31 IST
