Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Nab exciting Lamborghini Ride!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: A plethora of events have been introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks including the Helping Hands event, Booyah with Friends event, and the Moco Store. All of them have offered players an opportunity to get their hands on exciting rewards in the game. Now, another Luck Royale has been brought to Garena Free Fire MAX, and players can nab special Lamborghini-themed rewards! Know all about the new Garena Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Royale event.

Lamborghini Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced Lamborghini-themed rewards as part of the Luck Royale. In these types of events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins which will earn them Bull Tokens. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As part of the collaboration, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab the Lamborghini Ride as the top reward. Other prizes include Aventador Booyah, Veneno Nero Nemesis, Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate, Feather Bomb, Supply Crate, Armor Crate, and more.

Announcing this event, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Unlock the Lamborghini Ride Travel emote and cruise in style! Get ready to show off your in-game moves with the ultimate swag. Don't miss out on the luxury ride of a lifetime!”

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.