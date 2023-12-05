Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Get free weapons, skins and more this way

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Get free weapons, skins and more this way

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Grab in-game items ranging from diamond vouchers to costumes and weapons.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 08:47 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Don't let these exciting prizes get away. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Don't let these exciting prizes get away. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5: Take advantage of special in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX to boost your gameplay without spending real money! Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crates, emotes, and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several reward schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins, and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers, and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5

These redeem codes are unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles, and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
  • FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
  • F7UHYFRT67URU34S
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
  • FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
  • FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M496LYP
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
  • FFYUFJU778SU7YTG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYUJT67U6JT67UTH
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 5

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 08:47 IST
