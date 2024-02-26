 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Get your hands on the Frozen Flame Fist! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: The new Fist Royale event offers the Frozen Flaming Fist as a reward! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 11:39 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 26. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Just a few days ago, data miners leaked details about the Free Fire Fist Royale event in the game. And now, it has been introduced to the game. The event brings exciting rewards to Garena Free Fire MAX which players can obtain without completing any specific objectives or missions. The Free Fire Fist Royale is just one of the events rolled out by the game's developers. Know all about the Free Fire Fist Royale and the rewards it brings.

Free Fire Fist Royale: Details

The new Free Fire Fist Royale is a Luck Royale type of event. This means players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. In the Free Fire Fist Royale, players can spend 20 diamonds to make one spin. Spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Luck Royale, players can get their hands on rewards such as Frozen Flame Fist, Flaming Fist, Office Hoodie, Arctic Flame Backpack, Full Stealth Parachute, Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, Engineer Weapon Loot Crate, and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI carbon footprint time bomb! Tech giants are racing to ward off a carbon time bomb caused by the massive data centers they're building around the world. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminium frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminium block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish. Read all about it here.

Ukraine War as seen from space! An active open-source intelligence community has formed to keep track of troop activity, destruction and other aspects of the war. Check it all out here.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 11:38 IST
