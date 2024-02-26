Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Get your hands on the Frozen Flame Fist!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: The new Fist Royale event offers the Frozen Flaming Fist as a reward! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26 and know how to claim freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Just a few days ago, data miners leaked details about the Free Fire Fist Royale event in the game. And now, it has been introduced to the game. The event brings exciting rewards to Garena Free Fire MAX which players can obtain without completing any specific objectives or missions. The Free Fire Fist Royale is just one of the events rolled out by the game's developers. Know all about the Free Fire Fist Royale and the rewards it brings.
Free Fire Fist Royale: Details
The new Free Fire Fist Royale is a Luck Royale type of event. This means players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. In the Free Fire Fist Royale, players can spend 20 diamonds to make one spin. Spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.
As part of the Luck Royale, players can get their hands on rewards such as Frozen Flame Fist, Flaming Fist, Office Hoodie, Arctic Flame Backpack, Full Stealth Parachute, Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, Engineer Weapon Loot Crate, and more!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26
XFW4Z6Q882WY
WD2ATK3ZEA55
4TPQRDQJHVP4
HFNSJ6W74Z48
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
3IBBMSL7AK8G
X99TK56XDJ4X
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
E2F86ZREMK49
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
Also, read other top stories today:
