Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 11: 6th Anniversary events now LIVE!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 11: You can grab costumes, skins, diamonds, and bundles for free in Garena Free Fire MAX. Know how to obtain redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 11: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have rolled out several events as part of the 6th Anniversary celebrations! Players can take part in these limited-time events and win exclusive prizes. You can find Rank Protection Event, Gather For Prize, Our FF Memories, Color Hide and Seek mode, and other events in the game. Each event brings a different reward, so if you want to get your hands on several prizes, be sure to check out and play every event.
Garena Free Fire MAX events
In the Rank Protection Event, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to team up with veterans in the game to protect their ranks. They can compete together in CS and BP-ranked matches. On the other hand, the Gather For Prize event includes taking help from either “Friend” or “Social Media”, and earning crates. Players need to acquire 100 progress points to claim rewards.
Coming back to the redeem codes, who does not like getting rewards or freebies? However, do note that there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 11
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF11WFNPP956
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- WCMERVCMUSZ9
- MSJX8VM25B95
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 11: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71689038009545