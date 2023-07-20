Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 20: Bunny Upgrade event to go live soon! Get booster now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 20: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX could roll out a new event named Bunny Upgrade event in the game soon! The details for the same were leaked by data miners @macbruh_ff and @venom.ofc_, who posted details of the Bunny Upgrade event on their Instagram handles. Several other BGMI events are going on right now such as Mystery Shop and Bunny Ring events that grant players an opportunity to grab limited-time rewards, and the upcoming Bunny Upgrade event could offer the same. Know details about this event.

Rumoured Bunny Upgrade event

As per the details, the Bunny Upgrade event is expected to go live tomorrow, July 21 and will run till August 2, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on exclusive rewards. While not many details about the event were revealed, the objective is to upgrade the Bunny Warrior to win exclusive rewards such as a banner, avatar, and more.

Apart from this, a similar Bunny Ring event is also live in the game where players must make spins to win exclusive items such as Electrify Bunny Bike, Electrify Bunny Loot Box, Electrify Bunny Skyboard, Bunny's Order Pan, and Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall among other rewards.

If you do not wish to spend diamonds in order to get in-game items, you can also get your hands on them for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 20

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MHM5D8ZQZP22

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.