Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24: Win rare freebies this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 07:35 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24: Claim these redeem codes from the official redemption website. Know how to. (Garena Free Fire )

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. And the game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter released a schedule to help players who are struggling to keep up with the event schedule of the game. In a tweet, it said, “Dive into the beach party vibes with the #BeachParty collection and make a stylish entrance with the return of the Pegasus Skywing. Even if you're not a fan of the heat, don't miss out on the sizzling rewards, including the Lucky MP5”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

FFIC33NTEUKA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

FF9MJ31CXKRG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

ZZATXB24QES8

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for June 24

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 07:34 IST
