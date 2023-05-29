Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29: EXCLUSIVE Spider-Man themed rewards coming your way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29: EXCLUSIVE Spider-Man themed rewards coming your way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow you to grab amazing skins, costumes, diamonds, and bundles for free. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
May 29 2023
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29: Garena Free Fire MAX has announced a collaboration with the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As a part of this crossover, Free Fire MAX players can grab exclusive rewards like co-branded collectibles, a movie character card collection event, and a time-limited Parkour mode featuring suits from the film. This event will go kick off on June 2 and will be live until June 18, so if you're a Free Fire MAX player, then get ready to get your hands on these exciting rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward, but you can claim as many codes as possible if you want to maximize your chances of winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process is detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware of as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29

  1. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  2. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  3. X99TK56XDJ4X
  4. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  5. MCPW3D28VZD6
  6. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  7. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  8. V427K98RUCHZ
  9. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  10. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 29 May, 06:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets