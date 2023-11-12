Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Rare freebies can be won today!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. The game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 12

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

