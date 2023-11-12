Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Rare freebies can be won today!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Rare freebies can be won today!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 08:12 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: A step-by-step guide to help you claim the redeem codes and win exciting prizes (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: A step-by-step guide to help you claim the redeem codes and win exciting prizes (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. The game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 12

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 08:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon