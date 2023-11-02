Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2: Grab enticing rewards and they are totally free

Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2: Want to claim the free Garena Free Fire MAX rewards for November 2? Check out the step-by-step process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 08:01 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2: Since the announcement of the return of Garena Free Fire in India, Garena Free Fire MAX has also gained immense popularity among gamers. It is a superior version of the game, offering better-quality graphics, improved gameplay, and more. Similar to Garena Free Fire, developers of Free Fire MAX also offer redeem codes that players can use to obtain free rewards. While Free Fire MAX players can acquire rewards by participating in in-game events, it may be challenging for new players. Therefore, redeem codes can be utilized to obtain in-game items or rewards by following a few uncomplicated steps.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region-restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FIRERTF65TV7RUH
  • FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH
  • FMKOUYJ6550TDEB
  • FNRH67UTHTN7BYV
  • FNCXJYHJ6T7RQED
  • F2UJT78KI7YI8CR
  • FXDCSVBWJI4U8YH
  • F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH
  • FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ
  • FKFJJJY7UNGF5RF
  • FADYHR67YU66YCV
  • FRBNYHT67YUTFVE
  • FTY7UYHNHFYH6YB
  • FGYH67U7TVFDF6T
  • FIYUJUT7UKYFDSU
  • F7FGYJUR76JT6HK
  • FIHYYHR67YU8FHF
  • FYHFTR6J7U6GV63

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 2: How to grab rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 08:00 IST
