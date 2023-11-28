Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28: From diamond vouchers to pet skins - win them all

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28: From diamond vouchers to pet skins - win them all

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28:

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 08:16 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today? The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crates, emotes, and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc all for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So if you're a Garena Free Fire Max player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles, and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
  • FUTYJTI78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
  • FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYHRT67U6YGHG4B
  • FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E
  • FUYFTHUJR67UYH4
  • F7UJT7UKYI67U34S
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
  • FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
  • FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7
  • FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 28

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 08:16 IST
