Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30: Grab new outfits for Free
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30: Make sure to claim these daily rewards and win exciting in-game items.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30: One of the smallest niches of players in the game is snipers. These are the players who always stay at the edge of the circle and flank around it. They never get into close combats and you will often find them hidden on top of a building or inside the grass on a hilly terrain. Their main skill is their aim and they can kill an enemy within two shots given the right gun. So, if you want to personalize your weapon of choice, this is your chance. And if spending money is not possible, you can get the same done using these redeem codes. More on that below.
The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.
There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however, a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region-restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.
Check the redeem codes below:
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11WFNPP956
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 30
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
