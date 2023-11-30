Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30: Grab new outfits for Free

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30: One of the smallest niches of players in the game is snipers. These are the players who always stay at the edge of the circle and flank around it. They never get into close combats and you will often find them hidden on top of a building or inside the grass on a hilly terrain. Their main skill is their aim and they can kill an enemy within two shots given the right gun. So, if you want to personalize your weapon of choice, this is your chance. And if spending money is not possible, you can get the same done using these redeem codes. More on that below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however, a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region-restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Check the redeem codes below:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 30

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.