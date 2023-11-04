Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: Get exciting new Gold Royale rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: Get exciting new Gold Royale rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: In Gold Royale, you can win interesting skins and items when you spin.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 11:45 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
The cost of one spin is 1000 gold coins and the cost of 10+1 spins is 10000 gold coins. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
The cost of one spin is 1000 gold coins and the cost of 10+1 spins is 10000 gold coins. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: If you are a consistent player of Garena Free Fire Max, then you must be aware of the new OB42 update in the game. Developers of Garena have recently introduced it. You can now enjoy the new events and features by downloading the latest update. Recently Garena has introduced a new Gold Royale rewards event in which you can win interesting skins and items when you spin. This new event has been added to the Luck Royale section. you can spin with the help of gold coins and win exciting rewards from the prize pool.

The cost of one spin is 1000 gold coins and the cost of 10+1 spins is 10000 gold coins. Here is the list of rewards you will get:

  1. watercolor palette bundle
  2. Greeting emote
  3. Shake with me emote
  4. Funflair Hare (Bottom)
  5. Funflair Hare (Top)
  6. Jeep – Stormbringer
  7. Monster Truck – Sabertooth Skin
  8. motorbike – K.O. Night
  9. Pickup Truck – Flame Draco Skin
  10. Full Stealth Backpack
  11. The Baby Clown
  12. Wasteland Backpack
  13. Earth Elements
  14. Fateful Wrath Loot Box
  15. Box of Balance

There is a long list of items that you find when you enter the game. Apart from this, you can also redeem daily Garena Free Fire Max codes. Check out today's codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4

  • FH56E1BI892023
  • FH56E1BI892023
  • FIREE451KQ2023
  • FADDHR6YYHR56YCV
  • FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE
  • FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB
  • FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T
  • F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH
  • FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB
  • FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 11:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon