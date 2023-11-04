Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: Get exciting new Gold Royale rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: If you are a consistent player of Garena Free Fire Max, then you must be aware of the new OB42 update in the game. Developers of Garena have recently introduced it. You can now enjoy the new events and features by downloading the latest update. Recently Garena has introduced a new Gold Royale rewards event in which you can win interesting skins and items when you spin. This new event has been added to the Luck Royale section. you can spin with the help of gold coins and win exciting rewards from the prize pool.

The cost of one spin is 1000 gold coins and the cost of 10+1 spins is 10000 gold coins. Here is the list of rewards you will get:

watercolor palette bundle Greeting emote Shake with me emote Funflair Hare (Bottom) Funflair Hare (Top) Jeep – Stormbringer Monster Truck – Sabertooth Skin motorbike – K.O. Night Pickup Truck – Flame Draco Skin Full Stealth Backpack The Baby Clown Wasteland Backpack Earth Elements Fateful Wrath Loot Box Box of Balance

There is a long list of items that you find when you enter the game. Apart from this, you can also redeem daily Garena Free Fire Max codes. Check out today's codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4

FH56E1BI892023

FIREE451KQ2023

FADDHR6YYHR56YCV

FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE

FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB

FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.