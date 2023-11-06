Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Win amazing rewards with Weapon Royale and Gold Royale

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Those who play Garena Free Fire Max regularly must be aware that Luck Royale is the biggest way to win cosmetics in the game. Recently, Weapon Royale and Gold Royale have been added to the game. You can get an amazing chance to win thrilling rewards with both these Royale. Given below is the list of rewards you can win while using Weapon Royale and Gold Royale in the game.

Groza – Poppin' Shootin' Skin Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher Skin Glue Wall – Jolly Lorry Skin M14 – Loose Cannon Skin SVD – Loose Cannon Skin FAMAS – Loose Cannon Skin Divine Explosion titanium Steel Winds M1014 – Waggor's Wonder Skin FAMAS – Waggor's Wonder Skin M24 – Waggor's Wonder Skin AC80 – Waggor's Wonder Skin AK47 – Waggor's Wonder Skin Pan – Earthshaker Stomp Skin Stormbringer Swing Catastrophe Slasher Grenade – Booyah Day 2021 Skin Groza – Poppin' Shootin' Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) M14 – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) SVD – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) FAMAS – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) Divine Explosion (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) Titanium (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) Steel Winds (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) M1014 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) FAMAS – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) M24 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) AC80 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days) AK47 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)

Please keep in mind that It is not necessary that you will get any selected reward. You can win any reward in a random manner.

Even if you don't get any reward, don't lose hope. There are multiple other ways to win rewards in the game. You can also win rewards by using daily redeem codes. The trick is to use them as soon as they have been released as they are available for a limited period of time. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem Max codes:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.