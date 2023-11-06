Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Win amazing rewards with Weapon Royale and Gold Royale
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Those who play Garena Free Fire Max regularly must be aware that Luck Royale is the biggest way to win cosmetics in the game. Recently, Weapon Royale and Gold Royale have been added to the game. You can get an amazing chance to win thrilling rewards with both these Royale. Given below is the list of rewards you can win while using Weapon Royale and Gold Royale in the game.
- Groza – Poppin' Shootin' Skin
- Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher Skin
- Glue Wall – Jolly Lorry Skin
- M14 – Loose Cannon Skin
- SVD – Loose Cannon Skin
- FAMAS – Loose Cannon Skin
- Divine Explosion
- titanium
- Steel Winds
- M1014 – Waggor's Wonder Skin
- FAMAS – Waggor's Wonder Skin
- M24 – Waggor's Wonder Skin
- AC80 – Waggor's Wonder Skin
- AK47 – Waggor's Wonder Skin
- Pan – Earthshaker Stomp Skin
- Stormbringer Swing
- Catastrophe Slasher
- Grenade – Booyah Day 2021 Skin
- Groza – Poppin' Shootin' Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- M14 – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- SVD – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- FAMAS – Loose Cannon Skin (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- Divine Explosion (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- Titanium (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- Steel Winds (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- M1014 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- FAMAS – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- M24 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- AC80 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
- AK47 – Waggor's Wonder (for 3 days/7 days/15 days)
Please keep in mind that It is not necessary that you will get any selected reward. You can win any reward in a random manner.
Even if you don't get any reward, don't lose hope. There are multiple other ways to win rewards in the game. You can also win rewards by using daily redeem codes. The trick is to use them as soon as they have been released as they are available for a limited period of time. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem Max codes:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 6: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
