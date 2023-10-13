Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13 : Get Carmine Glue Wall skin, rewards and more today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13 : Get Carmine Glue Wall skin, rewards and more today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13 : Players can get their hands on amazing in-game items for free today with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 09:58 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena)
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13: Garena organizes various events from time to time to keep the players hooked to the game. Garena Free Fire Max is one of the popular online games played worldwide. Recently, Garena has introduced a new event called, the Carmine Wall event, newly introduced in Free Fire MAX. This event presents an opportunity to obtain the coveted Glue Wall skin. This event started on October 8, 2023 and will conclude on October 14, 2023. According to a report by SportsKeeda, this event offers various rewards, including the Glue Wall – Carmine Ghost Skin, Painted Omen, 2x Magic Cube Fragment, 2x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate, and 2x Luck Royale Vouchers.

In order to participate, players need to unlock locks, with the initial lock costing 9 diamonds, followed by incremental increases of 19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds. Among these locks, players can secure the prized Carmine Ghost Glue Wall skin, ultimately amassing rewards worth 575 diamonds. To participate in the Carmine Wall event and obtain the coveted Glue Wall skin in Free Fire MAX, follow a straightforward set of steps. Begin by launching the Free Fire MAX game and tap on the "Events" button. Then, select the ‘Carmine Wall' event and click ‘Go To' to access it. Engage in the web event and redeem rewards by spending diamonds. After successfully acquiring the Carmine Ghost Glue Wall skin, you can easily apply it through the Vault section in the game.

Apart from this, if you want to earn more rewards, you can redeem codes available for Garena Free Fire Max today. However, don't forget to these redeem codes as soon as possible as otherwise, they will soon be gone.

Check today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max today:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 09:57 IST
