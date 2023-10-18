Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18: Freebies on offer! Nab them now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX are gearing up for the next big update of the game. In anticipation of it, they have released the OB42 Advanced Server. For the unaware, the Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire MAX allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code. The OB42 Advanced Server is now live and it brings several changes to enhance the gameplay. Know the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB42 Advanced Server: Details

Players can download the OB42 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire MAX by registering and downloading it. This gives players a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else! As part of the Advanced Server, the developers of the game have introduced a new Bermuda Snow map. The skills of several characters such as Sonia, Orion, and Dimitri have been tweaked.

As per a report by Sportskeeda, a new character named Ignis has also been added. The new update is being termed as the Winter update. While the Advanced Server APK can be downloaded from various platforms on the internet, an Activation Code is required to play the game. Therefore, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB42 Advanced Server to receive the Activation Code.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.