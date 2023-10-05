Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: Boyaah pass is here!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: Boyaah pass is here!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: Grab the chance to win bundles, costumes, weapons, and more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 07:14 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Win amazing Garena Free Fire MAX freebies with the help of redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Win amazing Garena Free Fire MAX freebies with the help of redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: FF MAX has gained a huge fan base with its graphics-intensive gameplay and amazing player skills. To make things more interesting, the game has rolled out yet another regular reward. As the new month has begun, the Boyaah pass for October is here. The new pass involves themed outfits, weapon skins, avatars, etc. The Boyaah pass will cost players 499 Diamonds and the Premium Plus players will have to purchase it with 999 Diamonds.

This month, the Boyaah theme is called Fishing Frenzy Ring in which players will get a chance to gain access to exclusive rewards that will give more boost to player game style and skills. Additionally, the player can also get their hands on in-game freebies by redeeming the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a different reward that includes in-game items such as costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. However, note that these codes are available for a limited period of time.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 5, 2023

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 07:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon