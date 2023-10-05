Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: Boyaah pass is here!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5: FF MAX has gained a huge fan base with its graphics-intensive gameplay and amazing player skills. To make things more interesting, the game has rolled out yet another regular reward. As the new month has begun, the Boyaah pass for October is here. The new pass involves themed outfits, weapon skins, avatars, etc. The Boyaah pass will cost players 499 Diamonds and the Premium Plus players will have to purchase it with 999 Diamonds.

This month, the Boyaah theme is called Fishing Frenzy Ring in which players will get a chance to gain access to exclusive rewards that will give more boost to player game style and skills. Additionally, the player can also get their hands on in-game freebies by redeeming the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a different reward that includes in-game items such as costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. However, note that these codes are available for a limited period of time.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 5

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 5, 2023

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.