Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sep 01: Devil May Cry Ring event set to return with exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 1: The Free Fire x Devil May Cry collab in 2023 was awesome! They added cool stuff to the game. A sneak peek by @venom.ofc_ says the Devil May Cry Ring might return for two weeks, giving out themed rewards. It's a great chance for fans of Devil May Cry.

Here's the scoop:

The event could run from September 2 to September 14.

It's happening in India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Europe, and CIS servers.

You can win an Arrival Animation, Emote, Hunter Nero costume, Legendary USP Gun Skins, Motorbike, and more.

To get these goodies, you'll need to use diamonds for spins, and you might earn Tokens too. If you don't get what you want, you can swap Tokens for it.

Garena has not confirmed this event, but @venom.ofc_ has been pretty accurate before. Right now, there's a MAC10 x AUG Ring event with gun skins, running till September 11, 2023. Spend in-game currency to grab those skins.

If you want to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX using redeem codes, here's how you can do it:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 1

FJFUYIKT8UZAYRQ

FD2V3EGRUITF8GU

F7YVCHJIF8TUY6M

FKHBOIUFYHNM5KT

F6Y09IUKGLFO8AY

FTGEHRFY6T5SREQ

FDFG2JU3I4ERTUG

FHNMDLOR9I598U6

FJHYLOHPGIKRJM5

FK6O79IUHYGFDJS

FI8U76TQ5RED2CV

F3BGERJKTIGVU7Y

FCHDJSIORTIKJYK

FOB9IGU7YHEJTYN

FFYT6UE8A7HG34

FUITGY6TVBHJEU

FI5YHJKI8YAT4Q

FE2CFBH4J7YTCS

FKEOR5I6UJYHKL

FOP0FRUJ5K6LYU

FPIKOLPO0987UY

FRAEQD2CVFH3UE

F4Y6FTRCBSHAJU

FQ7Y61TRFG34JT

FI5U6JHYMHKBOV

F9FIUDYEHRJKTL

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 21 : Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the Redemption website of the game by clicking on this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: You're all set! Your rewards will appear in your mailbox within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.