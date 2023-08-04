Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 4: Exclusive outfits up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 4: In Garena Free Fire, outfits do not provide any notable boost or special powers. However, these items are still useful as they can spice up your character's look to make it stand out from millions of other players. Currently, two exclusive outfits are up for grabs with the Garena Free Fire Ring Luck Royale. Lucky players will be able to grab these outfits, along with other prizes. Know details of this event.

Garena Free Fire Ring Luck Royale: Details

Along with the Burning Haunt bundle and the Blazing Haunt bundle, Garena Free Fire players can also get other prizes like Haunt's Outrage M14 skin, Haunt's Outrage AWM skin, Haunt's Slicer, Haunt's Roar Grenade as well as up to 10x Universal Ring Tokens. Players can also exchange these Universal Ring Tokens to obtain similar rewards in the exchange section of the game.

The Densho Ring in Free Fire will run until August 6, so players have less than a week to get their hands on these prizes. However, these come at a cost as players need to spin diamonds to win them. Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

Garena Free Fire codes

Moving to Garena Free Fire redeem codes, these are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once. Once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby, and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 4

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 4: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.