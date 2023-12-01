Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Claim free rewards, boost your style now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. Even though Garena Free Fire was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still available to play around the world. The developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game. Players can grab the chance to win amazing freebies such as bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds and more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Grab your codes:

FFYUFJU778SU7YTG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT

FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYUJT67U6JT67UTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UJT7UKYI67U34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRBWNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

FGDGFYJ76T97UTI7

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.