Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Claim free rewards, boost your style now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Claim free rewards, boost your style now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 11:01 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Costumes, weapons, bundles and diamond vouchers. Do not miss out on any of these freebies.  (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Costumes, weapons, bundles and diamond vouchers. Do not miss out on any of these freebies.  (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. Even though Garena Free Fire was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still available to play around the world. The developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game. Players can grab the chance to win amazing freebies such as bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds and more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Grab your codes:

  • FFYUFJU778SU7YTG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
  • FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYUJT67U6JT67UTH
  • FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M496LYP
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E
  • FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
  • F7UJT7UKYI67U34S
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDRBWNMJEK
  • FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
  • FGDGFYJ76T97UTI7
  • FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 1: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 11:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon